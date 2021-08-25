Armenia to have 37,000 first-graders in new school year

YEREVAN. – In the new academic year, 37 thousand children will go to school for the first time in Armenia. Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan told this to a press conference Wednesday.
According to her, all these kids have passed the respective registration phase.
She explained that after registration, the parents sign contracts. "The exact number of children enrolled in the schools will be publicized in September," the official added.
Andreasyan noted that the schools will be proposed to hold on August 31—instead of the usual September 1—the ceremony of the first-graders starting school.
"The ceremony shall be held outside—in accordance with all anti-epidemic standards," the deputy minister stressed.