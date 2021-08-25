News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 25
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Armenia to have 37,000 first-graders in new school year
Armenia to have 37,000 first-graders in new school year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – In the new academic year, 37 thousand children will go to school for the first time in Armenia. Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan told this to a press conference Wednesday.

According to her, all these kids have passed the respective registration phase.

She explained that after registration, the parents sign contracts. "The exact number of children enrolled in the schools will be publicized in September," the official added.

Andreasyan noted that the schools will be proposed to hold on August 31—instead of the usual September 1—the ceremony of the first-graders starting school.

"The ceremony shall be held outside—in accordance with all anti-epidemic standards," the deputy minister stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos