Wednesday
August 25
Wednesday
August 25
Situation in Armenia National Assembly remains tense
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The situation between the MPs of the opposition and the ruling factions in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia continues to remain tense Wednesday.

After a long recess, it was thought that the tension would ease, but the pro-government lawmakers did not like the speech of Vahe Hakobyan, a member of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, they responded to Hakobyan from their seats, after which another scuffle broke out between these MPs.

The live broadcast from the NA Sessions’ Hall has been cut off again, and another recess has been announced.

The passions are running high in Armenia’s parliament since Tuesday when the situation became tense after a question by Anna Mkrtchyan, a lawmaker from the opposition "With Honor" Faction, and today—from the speech of Hayk Sargsyan, an MP of the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction.
