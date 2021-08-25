News
Armenia justice minister, China envoy discuss avenues for collaboration
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan on Wednesday discussed with the Chinese ambassador to Armenia, Fan Yong, the commitment to carry out radical reforms in the penitentiary and judicial spheres, as well as the avenues for respective collaboration with the Chinese side, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Justice.

In his conversation with Ambassador Fan, Minister Andreasyan also presented the reforms being implemented in the judicial sphere of Armenia, and the justice ministry’s priorities in some other domains.

The Chinese envoy, for his part, expressed readiness to work together with the Ministry of Justice, and agreed with Minister Andreasyan to continue their dialogue on the matters that are on their agenda.
This text available in   Հայերեն
