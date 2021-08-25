Armenia premier present at parliament brawl

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was present at Wednesday’s scuffle between the ruling and opposition factions in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

It can be seen from the respective press footage that Pashinyan is sitting and watching how the MPs are shoving each other.

Two incidents took place today between the pro-government and opposition lawmakers in parliament. The first incident took place during the speech of Hayk Sargsyan, an MP of the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction, and the second—during the address by Vahe Hakobyan, a lawmaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction. Also, the pro-government MPs had hit Hakobyan in the NA Sessions’ Hall.