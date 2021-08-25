News
Armenia legislature brawl footage sent to Special Investigation Service
Armenia legislature brawl footage sent to Special Investigation Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The study of the videos of Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly of Armenia testifies to some MPs’ conduct that is not in line with a representative of the legislature, and disrespectful attitude toward the people present at the session as well as watching it, which was combined with indecent expressions as well as the use of violence, hindering the normal work of the National Assembly. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General's Office—and regarding Wednesday’s scuffle in parliament.

The respective statement adds that considering the aforesaid, the abovementioned videos were sent by the Prosecutor General to the Special Investigation Service in order to prepare materials under the Criminal Procedure Code, and to give a legal assessment to this incident and the actions of its participants.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
