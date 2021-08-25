Digest: Passions running high in Armenia's parliament, explosions take place in Karabakh

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenian-related top news as of 25.08.21:
- Passions are running high in Armenia’s parliament since Tuesday.
The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has resumed its session Wednesday after a long recess.
Yesterday's parliamentary debates were interrupted due to a scuffle between the pro-government and opposition MPs.
The security officers were called in, the live broadcast from the NA was cut off, and a recess was announced.
The situation during Wednesday's sitting got tense as well.
During the clashes, one of the MPs was injured in the eye and was hospitalized.
The live broadcast from the NA sessions’ hall was cut off again, and another recess was announced.
- The blasts in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert and nearby settlements took place in a field of Khnatsakh village of the Askeran Region, where the sappers had planned to carry out planned explosions.
However, the fire that broke out in that area spread by the force of the wind and reached the place where the ammunition, which had not yet exploded and was life-threatening, was stored.
Measures are being taken to extinguish this fire and quickly prevent the imminent danger.
- As of Wednesday morning, 634 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 239,056 in the country.
Also, ten more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,778 cases.
- Armenia representative won New Wave 2021 international song contest.
The New Wave 2021 international song contest has concluded in Sochi, Russia, and Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia) became its winner.
Saro was the leader of this competition from the very first day.
On the last day, Saro performed a song written especially for him, the composer of which is Davit Badalyan (Tokionine).