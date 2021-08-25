News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 25
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Authorities ignored OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ calls not to change talks’ format
Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Authorities ignored OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ calls not to change talks’ format
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In 2018, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs repeatedly called for not changing the format of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) talks, but these calls were later ignored by Armenia’s authorities. Artur Khachatryan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, on Wednesday stated about this in the National Assembly.

He added that the Armenian government's program for 2019 stated that the format of these talks should be changed.

"They [i.e., the Armenian authorities] were stating that Armenia is fighting not only against Azerbaijan, but also against Turkey and mercenaries [in the Artsakh war last fall]. In 1993, [then Turkish President Turgut] Ozal wanted to send troops to Armenia, but then Armenian diplomacy prevented it, but today it does not exist," Khachatryan said.

According to him, it is difficult to expect success when the number of personnel diplomats of Armenia is being reduced and high-ranking diplomats are appointed for political reasons, moreover, these people have very modest experience in this field.

"If the [Armenian] authorities think that the borders of the state are determined by the Law on Administrative Territorial Division, then why did they not change it? They had three years to do that. I also want to ask: Will anything be found out about the role of the commander-in-chief [i.e., the PM] in the concept of army reforms [in Armenia]?" the opposition MP concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation
“There have been numerous documented facts of deliberate destruction of the Armenian churches and other cultural and religious monuments, as well as cases of vandalism by the Azerbaijani armed forces,” Vahan Hunanyan stated...
 No "Artsakh Republic" term in new government program, says opposition ‘With Honor’ Faction lawmaker
"Is the absence of the term your policy? A way of thinking? Or what?” Tigran Abrahamyan asked the authorities…
 Armenia PM: Necessity, inevitability of returning those territories to Azerbaijan was never disputed
Throughout the history of negotiations, Armenia has never disputed that they are not Armenian territories…
 Pashinyan considers ‘politicization of army’ as reason for Azerbaijan attack on Armenia
“There was no answer to the question of what we will do if we can’t reach an acceptable solution to us at the negotiating table,” said the Armenian PM…
 Russia peacekeepers patrol Karabakh border delimitation line
The mobile patrol teams of the peacekeeping contingent…
 Armenia premier: We had 3,773 casualties during 44-day war
And 243 servicemen are considered missing…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos