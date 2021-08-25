News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.28/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 1.30 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 578.43 (up by AMD 2.46), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 675.75 (up by AMD 2.52), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.68 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 376.05, AMD 28,622.64 and AMD 15,922.13, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
