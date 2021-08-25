News
Unacceptable when reporters are taken out of Armenia parliament booth, says legislature speaker
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia strongly condemns the violence that took place in the NA Wednesday. Simonyan told reporters about this in parliament today.

"Many different situations we have witnessed [in the NA today]. Now we have made it a subject of discussion, and we will find certain solutions to avoid these situations. In particular, I consider it unacceptable in such situations when reporters are taken out of the [NA] booth. I have discussed it with my colleagues and, in all likelihood, in case of such a situation, we should not remove reporters from there in any way, although there are fears that this could threaten security. Besides, there is an opinion that it is not right when a photo or video of a person being hit is published so that no one can harm their dignity and good reputation," said Alen Simonyan.

The Armenian parliament speaker recalled that the reporters do not have the right to enter the NA Sessions’ Hall, but there have been such cases.

As reported earlier, During Wednesday’s fight between the ruling and opposition MPs in the NA, the latter’s security officers forcibly removed reporters from the NA media booths so that they could not video record this scuffle. Some reporters even sustained light injuries during this forcible removal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
