168.am: Azerbaijanis close off road section leading to Armenia’s Kapan city
168.am: Azerbaijanis close off road section leading to Armenia’s Kapan city
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

For more than an hour now, the Azerbaijanis have blocked the road passing through Shurnukh village and leading to Kapan city of Armenia, 168.am reported.

"They demand from cars with Armenian license plates to find another way for traffic. We were told that at the moment the Russians are negotiating to open the road," the source said.

The head of Shurnukh village, Hakob Arshakyan, told 168.am that the situation in the village is normal.

"We have also heard that there were some problems in the Karmrakar section, but I am not clearly informed yet. We are in the village, we are awake with the boys. Let’s find out what is happening," Arshakyan said.
