Thursday
August 26
Thursday
August 26
US secretly evacuating Americans from Afghanistan
Region:Middle East
Theme: Society

The armed forces and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have carried out covert operations to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan who are outside the capital’s airport, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Intelligence has launched several covert operations, not only to evacuate Americans from Kabul, but also from outside the Afghan capital—and using military helicopters.

In addition, the US, UK, and French military are conducting ground operations to not only evacuate their own citizens, but also Afghans with green cards and special visas.

In such missions, however, priority is given to American citizens.
