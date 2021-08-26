Newspaper: There is instruction to be intolerant of 4 Armenia opposition MPs

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The well-informed sources of Zhoghovurd daily report that there is an instruction from the RA ruling elite to be intolerant of 4 specific people in the parliament. They are the head of the NA [(National Assembly)] [opposition] "Armenia" Faction [and former defense minister] Seyran Ohanyan, NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan and MP Vahe Hakobyan from the same faction, Anna Mkrtchyan from the [opposition] "With Honor" Faction.

The [ruling] CC [(“Civil Contract” Faction] members accuse Vahe Hakobyan of organizing protest actions against RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Syunik [Province], Ishkhan Saghatelyan—of organizing protests in Yerevan against the authorities. They do not forget, especially when Ishkhan Saghatelyan had announced that they will come to the parliament to “torment” the authorities. They “do not forgive” Seyran Ohanyan that he "left" the authorities after the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall] and went next to RA second president Robert Kocharyan, and Anna Mkrtchyan's unforgivable move is to call Nikol Pashinyan a "capitulator."

Now the authorities intend to “torment” these people in the parliament, to target them, and they ([but] not Anna Mkrtchyan [since she is a woman]) were mainly attacked by the CC members during yesterday's brawl [in the NA].

The ruling faction in the parliament will continue all this still for a long time.