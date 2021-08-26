News
Mayor of Armenia’s Kapan: Kapan-Goris road remains closed off
Mayor of Armenia’s Kapan: Kapan-Goris road remains closed off
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Kapan-Goris interstate road remains closed off, and the Azerbaijanis do not demand anything specific yet. The mayor of Kapan, Armenia, Gevorg Parsyan told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"During the talks, the Azerbaijanis said that the reason for [their] blocking the road was that two Armenian servicemen allegedly attacked an Azerbaijani serviceman and hit him with a bayonet. Of course, this is absolute nonsense," Parsyan added.

To note, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied this incident involving an Armenian soldier.

The mayor of Kapan said that new negotiations are expected in order to reopen the Kapan-Goris road. "The Armenian and Russian border troops are present," he added.

Also, Parsyan stated that the Azerbaijanis had closed the road at 8pm on Wednesday.

"Our citizens were in that section [of the road] with their cars, but they have come out accompanied by Russian border guards. There are no affected," said the mayor of Kapan, and he added that the local civilian population was not being evacuated.
