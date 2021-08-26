North Korea condemns US and South Korea for conducting joint drills

North Korea has criticized South Korea and the United States for conducting joint command and staff exercises, the Urimingjokkiri portal reports.
The publication notes that the exercise, aimed at deliberately aggravating the situation on the Korean Peninsula, is a dangerous game with fire in an effort to complete preparations for the invasion of the North.
The authors of the material claim that Seoul, speaking of the defensive nature of the exercises, used a slightly veiled pretext to justify its crime in collusion with external forces.
Pyongyang calls the exercise a rehearsal for an invasion of the North, while South Korea and the United States have consistently pointed to its defensive nature.
The Republic of Korea and the United States have completed a joint command-and-staff exercise under an abbreviated program due to the coronavirus pandemic. They took place exclusively in the format of computer modeling without a field phase.