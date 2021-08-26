Russia peacekeepers hold outside reception for first time in Artsakh remote villages

MOSCOW. – For the first time, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has organized a mobile outside reception in remote villages of the Martakert region of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.
The outside reception was located in the Vank village hospital where there is also a hotline for searching for missing servicemen, providing humanitarian aid, employment, and gathering information on other problematic topics.
"Today, five tons of food was given to refugee families and large families," said Dmitry Tusidi, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.
Also, the military doctors of the medical detachment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent held a consultation in the local hospital as part of a medical campaign, and provided qualified medical assistance to 150 residents of Vank.