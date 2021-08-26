4 people killed in US shooting and arson

At least four people were killed and one injured in a series of shooting and arson incidents in Benton County, Washington, CBS reported, citing authorities.
On Wednesday morning, reports of gunfire and arson came from the village of Finley. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and two houses on fire. The victim was taken to hospital. Investigators found the body of one of the victims in a burned down house.
The Finley arson suspect then staged them in other parts of Benton County, police said. In particular, the bodies of two more people were found in the city of Kennewick.
After that, law enforcement agencies figured out where the attacker's car was. As they approached the vehicle, the police heard shots and opened fire on the vehicle. The unknown was found in the cabin with no signs of life.