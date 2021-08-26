News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
4 people killed in US shooting and arson
4 people killed in US shooting and arson
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least four people were killed and one injured in a series of shooting and arson incidents in Benton County, Washington, CBS reported, citing authorities.

On Wednesday morning, reports of gunfire and arson came from the village of Finley. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and two houses on fire. The victim was taken to hospital. Investigators found the body of one of the victims in a burned down house.

The Finley arson suspect then staged them in other parts of Benton County, police said. In particular, the bodies of two more people were found in the city of Kennewick.

After that, law enforcement agencies figured out where the attacker's car was. As they approached the vehicle, the police heard shots and opened fire on the vehicle. The unknown was found in the cabin with no signs of life.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Floods leave 20 people killed in Venezuela
State Governor Ramon Guevara said earlier that more than 1,200 homes State Governor Ramon Guevara said earlier that more than 1,200 homes…
 Armenia legislature brawl footage sent to Special Investigation Service
To prepare materials under the Criminal Procedure Code…
 Fatal road accident in Yerevan
A criminal case is initiated…
 Artsakh emergency service: Measures being taken to extinguish fire, prevent imminent danger (PHOTOS)
The fire that broke out reached the place where the ammunition, which had not yet exploded and was life-threatening, was stored…
 Unknown people hijack Ukrainian plane in Afghanistan
On Monday evening, the third plane with citizens evacuated from Afghanistan…
 American woman who killed her mother in Bali to be released early due to good behavior
In 2015, then teenager Heather Mack was handed a 10-year jail term…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos