Taliban beat TOLOnews reporter and cameraman in Kabul

TOLOnews reporter Ziyar Yaad and his cameraman were beaten by the Taliban on the outskirts of Kabul while filming about the poor and unemployment in the Afghan capital.
The incident took place in the Haji Yakub quarter, when the Taliban took away their mobile phones and a video camera from journalists, TOLOnews reported.
The TV channel reports that journalists have been attacked before, in other places, but this was not disclosed. Ziyar Yaad himself that he and his colleague received blows with rifle butts.
Parvan Provincial Journalists' Association deputy head said that the attitude of the Taliban towards reporters since they took control of all of Afghanistan and Kabul is troubling.
In turn, the deputy head of the Taliban Commission on Culture said that journalists in Kabul were allegedly only threatened, but not beaten.
The leadership in the capital has assured us that they are investigating the incident, and wherever there is a problem for journalists, we will try to solve it, he added.