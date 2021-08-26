Shurnukh village mayor: Azerbaijanis closed off Goris-Kapan motorway’s section in Armenia

The Goris-Kapan road section which was closed off by the Azerbaijanis as of 11pm yesterday is about 10 km away from Shurnukh village, the latter’s mayor, Hakob Arshakyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am on Thursday.

"It is the section of the road located in the territory of Armenia; it is called 'Chayzami.' It is in our—Armenia’s—part even by GPS. On the way from Shurnukh to Kapan [city], they [i.e., the Azerbaijani soldiers] are on the left side of the road. They probably have brought down equipment, placed [there] so that they would not let the cars pass," said the village head.

Shurnukh, in fact, is now deprived of the road to Kapan.

To note, the Azerbaijanis have blocked a section of the Goris-Kapan motorway as of 11pm Wednesday, and they refuse to reopen it. About four dozen cars on this road section were evacuated at night.

And the Office of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia reported that at around 12:20pm on Thursday, the Azerbaijani servicemen have closed off as well the road leading from Goris city to Vorotan village in Syunik Province.