France has new ambassador to Armenia

Anne Louyot will replace Jonathan Lacote as French Ambassador to Armenia. Outgoing Ambassador Lacote announced this on Facebook.
The decree appointing Louyot in the aforesaid capacity was signed Wednesday by French President Emmanuel Macron.
"I congratulate Anne Louyot, who has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Armenia in accordance with the decree officially published today, and wish her success in this demanding and appealing mission," Jonathan Lacote wrote Wednesday.