Armenia Border Troops’ deputy commander: Police have closed road from Kapan city
Armenia Border Troops’ deputy commander: Police have closed road from Kapan city
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The vehicles on the road section blocked by the Azerbaijani military have been evacuated. Deputy commander of the Border Troops of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Armen Mkrtchyan, told the state-funded Public TV about this.

"There is no problem in connection with the people. The [aforementioned road] section is about 5-6 km. There is no population [there], everyone—both RA citizens and foreign citizens—have been evacuated [from there]. The road from Kapan [city] has been closed by the police. The vehicles are being directed through the Tatev [village] road, as well as from Sisian [city], too, so that they travel along the detour,” Mkrtchyan added.
