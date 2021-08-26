Mayor of Armenia’s Kapan: Negotiations to reopen Goris-Kapan road not underway at the moment

The negotiations to reopen the Goris-Kapan road, which has been closed since last night, are not underway at the moment. Gevorg Parsyan, the Mayor of Kapan, Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Thursday.
"But negotiations are expected today," he added.
According to Parsyan the Tatev-Kapan dirt road—in some parts of which road construction is carried out—is now used in order to go from Kapan city to Goris city. As per the mayor, the aforementioned road construction is planned to be completed by the end of the year.
As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani soldiers have blocked a section of the Goris-Kapan motorway as of 11pm Wednesday, and they refuse to reopen it. About four dozen cars on this road section were evacuated at night.
And the Office of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia reported that at around 12:20pm on Thursday, the Azerbaijani servicemen have closed off as well the road leading from Goris city to Vorotan village in Syunik Province.