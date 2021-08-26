News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Mayor of Armenia’s Kapan: Negotiations to reopen Goris-Kapan road not underway at the moment
Mayor of Armenia’s Kapan: Negotiations to reopen Goris-Kapan road not underway at the moment
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The negotiations to reopen the Goris-Kapan road, which has been closed since last night, are not underway at the moment. Gevorg Parsyan, the Mayor of Kapan, Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Thursday.

"But negotiations are expected today," he added.

According to Parsyan the Tatev-Kapan dirt road—in some parts of which road construction is carried out—is now used in order to go from Kapan city to Goris city. As per the mayor, the aforementioned road construction is planned to be completed by the end of the year.

As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani soldiers have blocked a section of the Goris-Kapan motorway as of 11pm Wednesday, and they refuse to reopen it. About four dozen cars on this road section were evacuated at night.

And the Office of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia reported that at around 12:20pm on Thursday, the Azerbaijani servicemen have closed off as well the road leading from Goris city to Vorotan village in Syunik Province.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan president: We would have suffered great losses if Armenia had not surrendered
“We could have faced difficulties in liberating Kelbajar and Lachin,” Aliyev said…
 WarGonzo: Azerbaijan soldier detained in Karabakh had photographed Russia peacekeepers’ location
He had a smartphone with a large number of photos and videos which show…
 Deputy governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Negotiations on reopening of Goris-Kapan motorway resumed
There were negotiations in the morning, then they stopped, then they resumed in the afternoon…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: No more statements from Azerbaijan about border demarcation, delimitation
“An attempt was made to create the impression that demarcation and delimitation is an agenda imposed on Armenia,” said the PM…
 3 Armenia villages deprived of their main roads toward outside
Ever since Wednesday night when the Azerbaijani soldiers have closed off the Goris-Kapan motorway…
 Armenia Border Troops’ deputy commander: Police have closed road from Kapan city
The vehicles on the road section blocked by the Azerbaijani military have been evacuated…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos