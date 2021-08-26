US evacuates over 18,000 people from Afghanistan

The US has evacuated more than 18,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, US Vice President Kamala Harris said at a news conference following her visit to Vietnam.
The priority for the United States at this time remains the evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan who helped the Afghans of the United States, she said.
Despite the difficult and risky task, the United States will continue to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan, local residents who helped Washington, as well as Afghans in need of evacuation, primarily women and children, the vice president noted.