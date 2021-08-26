News
Armenia’s Pashinyan: No more statements from Azerbaijan about border demarcation, delimitation
Armenia’s Pashinyan: No more statements from Azerbaijan about border demarcation, delimitation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


From the beginning, also through some forces present in the [parliament sessions’] hall, an attempt was made to create the impression that [border] demarcation and delimitation is an agenda imposed on Armenia. We have consistently, clearly said that we are going to that agenda and we are interested in that agenda. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated this in the National Assembly of Armenia

"Have you not noticed that there are no more statements made from [the Azerbaijani capital] Baku about [border] demarcation and delimitation? On the contrary, an attempt is made to remove that issue from that agenda. A historic accountability is put upon us. The challenges facing our country today are more than can be said from this rostrum.

They say, 'You have failed the [Karabakh] negotiation process.' I will not get tired. [Ex-President] Serzh Sargsyan has said on April 17, 2018 from this rostrum that the negotiation process does not inspire optimism, it can be said more clearly that this negotiation process has simply stopped, it has stopped because the expectations of the Azerbaijani leadership from the outcome of the negotiations are unrealistic and unacceptable for us.

These people are telling us, 'You have failed a negotiation process.' Well, come, answer how you conducted the negotiation process that you gave Azerbaijan the opportunity to come, sit at [negotiating] the table, hit its hands on the table, and word an unacceptable, unrealistic demand," added the Armenian premier.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
