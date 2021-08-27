Limited number of people to attend this year's Divine Liturgy at Armenian church on Van's Akhtamar Island

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a limited number of people will take part in the annual Divine Liturgy at the Holy Cross Armenian Church on Akhtamar Island in Van Province of Turkey this year, too.
According to Akunq.net, the preparations for this—ninth—annual Divine Liturgy have already started.
Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez stated that only a delegation from the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, which will include about 25 people and a very limited number of people, will be in the church during the September 5 Divine Liturgy.
The governor of Van added that all kinds of assistance will be provided to the Armenian Patriarchate for this church service.
This Divine Liturgy will be broadcast live, but there will be a maximum of 50 people inside the church.