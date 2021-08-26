Seoul summons Japanese diplomat over plans to dump water from nuclear power plant

The South Korean Foreign Ministry has summoned an employee of the Japanese embassy to protest plans to discharge water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, Yonhap reported.
The Director General of the Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Scientific Cooperation noted the importance of proper consultation on the planned discharge of polluted water, as well as honest reporting of information, the Foreign Ministry noted.
South Korea also encouraged Japan to cooperate to establish a bilateral advisory body on this issue.
On August 25, Japan presented a preliminary plan for the construction of an underwater tunnel for the discharge of water purified from radiation from the emergency nuclear power plant "Fukushima-1" into the ocean.
According to the Japanese government, the water is generally free of radioactive substances, but it still contains tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen.