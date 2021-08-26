Dollar gains value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.06/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.78 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 580.43 (up by AMD 2), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 677.86 (up by AMD 2.11), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.66 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 376.57, AMD 28,354.91 and AMD 15,852.25, respectively.