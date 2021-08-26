Deputy governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Negotiations on reopening of Goris-Kapan motorway resumed

Negotiations on reopening the Goris-Kapan motorway have resumed Thursday at around 3pm. Kamo Avanesyan, Deputy Governor of Syunik Province of Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"There were negotiations in the morning, then they stopped, then they resumed in the afternoon. Trilateral [i.e., Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani] negotiations are underway. We are waiting for a positive result so that the issue is resolved today, the road is [re]opened. It will be clear by 6pm," Avanesyan said, noting that the Azerbaijani side, however, first refused to meet with the Armenian side, but then agreed.
As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani soldiers have blocked a section of the Goris-Kapan motorway as of 11pm Wednesday, and they refuse to reopen it. About four dozen cars on this road section were evacuated at night. At the moment, the Kapan-Goris motorway is closed near Vorotan.
And the Office of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia reported that at around 12:20pm on Thursday, the Azerbaijani servicemen have closed off as well the road leading from Goris city to Vorotan village in Syunik Province.