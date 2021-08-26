News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
WarGonzo: Azerbaijan soldier detained in Karabakh had photographed Russia peacekeepers’ location
WarGonzo: Azerbaijan soldier detained in Karabakh had photographed Russia peacekeepers’ location
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan claims that its soldier had gotten lost, but there is reason to believe that this soldier had come to Martakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for other purposes, according to WarGonzo.

In particular, according to sources, this soldier had a smartphone with a large number of photos and videos which show the location of various facilities of the Russian peacekeeping forces and the movement of Russian equipment.

In addition, exactly one day ago, according to WarGonzo reporters, another "upsetting incident" took place in the Lisagor area, with the involvement of an Azerbaijani, the details of which, however, are not reported.

The impression is that the Azerbaijani MP's statement about Artsakh, the Azerbaijani soldiers’ closure of the Goris-Kapan motorway in Armenia, the incident with Azerbaijani soldier in Martakert, and the situation in the Lisagor region are part of Azerbaijan's strategy towards Artsakh to destabilize the region, WarGonzo writes in its Telegram channel.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan president: We would have suffered great losses if Armenia had not surrendered
“We could have faced difficulties in liberating Kelbajar and Lachin,” Aliyev said…
 Deputy governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Negotiations on reopening of Goris-Kapan motorway resumed
There were negotiations in the morning, then they stopped, then they resumed in the afternoon…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: No more statements from Azerbaijan about border demarcation, delimitation
“An attempt was made to create the impression that demarcation and delimitation is an agenda imposed on Armenia,” said the PM…
 3 Armenia villages deprived of their main roads toward outside
Ever since Wednesday night when the Azerbaijani soldiers have closed off the Goris-Kapan motorway…
 Mayor of Armenia’s Kapan: Negotiations to reopen Goris-Kapan road not underway at the moment
But they are expected today…
 Armenia Border Troops’ deputy commander: Police have closed road from Kapan city
The vehicles on the road section blocked by the Azerbaijani military have been evacuated…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos