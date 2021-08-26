WarGonzo: Azerbaijan soldier detained in Karabakh had photographed Russia peacekeepers’ location

Azerbaijan claims that its soldier had gotten lost, but there is reason to believe that this soldier had come to Martakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for other purposes, according to WarGonzo.
In particular, according to sources, this soldier had a smartphone with a large number of photos and videos which show the location of various facilities of the Russian peacekeeping forces and the movement of Russian equipment.
In addition, exactly one day ago, according to WarGonzo reporters, another "upsetting incident" took place in the Lisagor area, with the involvement of an Azerbaijani, the details of which, however, are not reported.
The impression is that the Azerbaijani MP's statement about Artsakh, the Azerbaijani soldiers’ closure of the Goris-Kapan motorway in Armenia, the incident with Azerbaijani soldier in Martakert, and the situation in the Lisagor region are part of Azerbaijan's strategy towards Artsakh to destabilize the region, WarGonzo writes in its Telegram channel.