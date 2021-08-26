US President believes Russian authorities know names of hackers

US President Joe Biden said he expects Russia to prosecute hackers who attacked American companies and government agencies, according to the White House's official website.
Biden called cybersecurity a global problem and called on G7 countries to bring countries harboring ransomware criminals to justice.
The US President admitted that there are problems in the field of cybersecurity in the United States, or rather, that in this area there is a lack of about half a million specialists. Therefore, back in May, he issued an order to modernize protection against cybercriminals.