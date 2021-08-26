News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Azerbaijan president: We would have suffered great losses if Armenia had not surrendered
Azerbaijan president: We would have suffered great losses if Armenia had not surrendered
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

If Armenia had not surrendered, we would have suffered great losses. The statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a ceremony to provide the families of the veterans of the recent war with apartments and cars, Azerbaijani media reported.

"On the night of November 10, [2020] Armenia signed the act of capitulation, and the war ended. For us, the end of the war was absolutely reasonable. If the war continued, we would have suffered more losses. We could have faced difficulties in liberating Kelbajar and Lachin. The natural climate of this region, the mountains could have become a problem for us. Also, winter was approaching," the Azerbaijani leader said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
WarGonzo: Azerbaijan soldier detained in Karabakh had photographed Russia peacekeepers’ location
He had a smartphone with a large number of photos and videos which show…
 Deputy governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Negotiations on reopening of Goris-Kapan motorway resumed
There were negotiations in the morning, then they stopped, then they resumed in the afternoon…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: No more statements from Azerbaijan about border demarcation, delimitation
“An attempt was made to create the impression that demarcation and delimitation is an agenda imposed on Armenia,” said the PM…
 3 Armenia villages deprived of their main roads toward outside
Ever since Wednesday night when the Azerbaijani soldiers have closed off the Goris-Kapan motorway…
 Mayor of Armenia’s Kapan: Negotiations to reopen Goris-Kapan road not underway at the moment
But they are expected today…
 Armenia Border Troops’ deputy commander: Police have closed road from Kapan city
The vehicles on the road section blocked by the Azerbaijani military have been evacuated…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos