ՀայEngРусTür
40 people killed in Kabul blasts
40 people killed in Kabul blasts
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

More than 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured in explosions near the Kabul airport, the Afghan Ministry of Health reported.

According to the source, the bodies of the dead and injured were taken to hospitals, including women and children.

Two explosions occurred on Thursday near the Kabul airport, one of them - near the Baron Hotel, where, according to media reports, foreigners, including British and US citizens, gathered. It is reported that the first explosion was made by a suicide bomber, then a car bomb exploded.
All
4th blast thundered in Kabul
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack...
 3rd explosion hits Kabul
Data on the victims has not yet been reported...
 At least 4 U.S. military personnel killed in bomb blast in Kabul
At least three more US military personnel were injured, a US official said...
 Adam Schiff: Kabul airport a 'very attractive target' for terrorists
ISIL-K is an offshoot of ISIS operating in Central and South Asia…
 Terrorist blows himself up near national intelligence headquarters in Somalia
The explosion took place at a...
 4 people die after blast at house of Afghan acting defense minister
Sources noted that the car was driven by a suicide bomber...
