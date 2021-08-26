40 people killed in Kabul blasts

More than 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured in explosions near the Kabul airport, the Afghan Ministry of Health reported.
According to the source, the bodies of the dead and injured were taken to hospitals, including women and children.
Two explosions occurred on Thursday near the Kabul airport, one of them - near the Baron Hotel, where, according to media reports, foreigners, including British and US citizens, gathered. It is reported that the first explosion was made by a suicide bomber, then a car bomb exploded.