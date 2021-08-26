At least 4 U.S. military personnel killed in bomb blast in Kabul

The US ambassador to Kabul said four US Marines were killed in an explosion at the city's airport and three were injured. Two explosions thundered in a crowd of Afghans trying to enter the airport on Thursday, according to The Wall Street Journal.
At least three more US military personnel were injured, a US official said. Witnesses reported numerous Afghan casualties, many of whom tried to break into the airport because they aided the efforts of the US-led coalition and feared Taliban persecution.
The bombing at the airport entrance was the result of a complex attack, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. He said that another explosion occurred near the Baron Hotel, adjacent to the airport. A British security official said both attacks were carried out by suicide bombers.