4 people die in Slovakia after being vaccinated against COVID-19

Coronavirus vaccine side effects have resulted in four deaths in Slovakia, according to a statement from the State Institute for Drug Control, which was published on the institute's website on Thursday.
"The institute recorded 8,286 reports of suspected side effects associated with the coronavirus vaccine, of which 890 were severe, including 4 cases deaths were recorded," the report said.
Two of the four deaths were related to the AstraZeneca vaccine and one each to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.