4th blast thundered in Kabul
4th blast thundered in Kabul
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Another powerful explosion occurred in Kabul, 1TV reported on Twitter.

Earlier, three explosions took place near the airport in the Afghan capital, one of them was near the Baron Hotel, where, according to media reports, foreigners, including citizens of the UK and the United States, gathered.

It was arranged by a suicide bomber, then a car bomb exploded. Details of the third incident have not yet been reported. The victims were 12 American soldiers and about 60 local residents, more than 150 people were injured.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. Washington announced the threat of new attacks.
