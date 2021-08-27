News
Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh provide security for start of reservoir construction
Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh provide security for start of reservoir construction
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have started to ensure the security of the reservoir being built for the needs of the population and industry of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"This facility is located near the line of contact [with Azerbaijan], in connection with which the presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is necessary," said Aleksey Kolesnikov, a representative of the contingent.

The construction of this reservoir is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
