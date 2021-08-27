Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh provide security for start of reservoir construction

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have started to ensure the security of the reservoir being built for the needs of the population and industry of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.
"This facility is located near the line of contact [with Azerbaijan], in connection with which the presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is necessary," said Aleksey Kolesnikov, a representative of the contingent.
The construction of this reservoir is expected to be completed by the end of this year.