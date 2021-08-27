Road accident in Armenia village, 2 of 3 dead are minors

YEREVAN. – At around 6:30pm on Thursday, an Iveco and a Mercedes Benz collided in the village of Nor Geghi, in Kotayk Province of Armenia.
The Mercedes Benz’s driver and a passenger—born on 20.11.2004—died on the spot, and the other two passengers—born on 07.03.2006 and 24.10.2007—were taken to a hospital where the latter died without regaining consciousness.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed by the Investigative Committee, a criminal case has been initiated in connection with this road accident.
Forensic medical examinations have been ordered along the lines of the investigation of this incident.
The criminal investigation continues.