Friday
August 27
Friday
August 27
Road accident in Armenia village, 2 of 3 dead are minors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At around 6:30pm on Thursday, an Iveco and a Mercedes Benz collided in the village of Nor Geghi, in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

The Mercedes Benz's driver and a passenger—born on 20.11.2004—died on the spot, and the other two passengers—born on 07.03.2006 and 24.10.2007—were taken to a hospital where the latter died without regaining consciousness.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed by the Investigative Committee, a criminal case has been initiated in connection with this road accident.

Forensic medical examinations have been ordered along the lines of the investigation of this incident.

The criminal investigation continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
