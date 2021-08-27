News
Armenia MOD to 3-month military training reservists: Your presence is basis for our peace to be in strong hands
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I ask you to become a soldier once again, re-engage in the defense of the homeland, learn well again, as you did during the previous service, learn to bear arms again, and your presence here is the basis for our peace to be in strong hands and our country to be protected. As reported by Zinuzh Media on Thursday, Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan stated this during a get-together with the reservists of the three-month military training camp that got underway.

He noted that the maximum will be done for the participants of these military training camps to be fully involved in the daily life and combat training of their military unit.

The minister assured that the government will do everything to resolve the social issues of these reservists.

Also, Karapetyan expressed satisfaction with these reservists’ participation in this three-month military training.
