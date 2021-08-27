Health minister on Armenia coronavirus situation: About 700 patients in severe, critical condition

YEREVAN. – At the moment we have 14 expanded medical centers that serve COVID patients. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan stated this at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"We have 1,500 beds, of which 1,143 are currently occupied. There are about 700 patients in severe and critical condition, the total number of hospitalized patients and severely ill patients is quite worrying," the minister said.

Avanesyan added that 7,114 vaccinations against the coronavirus were carried out Thursday in Armenia.

"In total, we have already carried out 267,504 vaccinations. We have already exceeded 7,000 vaccinations per day, we see the trend that we have quite activeness, there are even queues in some polyclinics. (…). We expect a large influx of people getting vaccinated," she noted.

Also, the minister noted that during the last week Armenia has recorded more obvious observance of the regimen of wearing face masks.