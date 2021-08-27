Armenia justice minister: There are human rights violations due to Azerbaijan's policy

The Minister of Justice of Armenia, Karen Andreasyan, on Friday did not give a legal response to a reporter’s question as to whether the Kapan-Goris motorway’s some sections that are closed off by the Azerbaijani armed forces are the territory of Armenia or, as the Azerbaijanis claim, they are Azerbaijani.
"The addressee of the question is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the military departments. But the Prime Minister has repeatedly noted the need for [border] demarcation and delimitation. Without resolving the delimitation issues, it would not be appropriate [for me] to give a legal response to your question today, and I cannot respond," the minister said.
But after the reporter's remarks that the rights of the residents living in those areas have been curtailed, the justice minister said that there are human rights violations due to Azerbaijan's policy, and the Armenian government has voiced this.
"I regret that the processes do not come to the point where such legal processes take place with our neighboring state that the rights of our citizens are no longer violated because of the neighboring state," said the minister of justice, adding that the Armenian government does its utmost in the current situation.