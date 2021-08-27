News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 27
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Show news feed
Missing servicemen’s relatives end demonstration in front of Armenia government building
Missing servicemen’s relatives end demonstration in front of Armenia government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – A group of families of the missing soldiers have concluded their demonstration outside the main building of the government Armenia.

The relatives came out of this government building, but did not say what was discussed inside.

One of these parents told Armenian News-NEWS.am, however, that they had met with PM Nikol Pashinyan.

As reported earlier, these families of the missing servicemen had gathered in front of the main government building late Thursday night and spent the night there.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia justice minister: There are human rights violations due to Azerbaijan's policy
Andreasyan, however, did not give a legal response to the question as to whether the Kapan-Goris motorway’s some sections that are closed off by the Azerbaijani armed forces are the territory of Armenia or, as the Azerbaijanis claim, they are Azerbaijani…
 National Security Service: Azerbaijan informed Armenia that one of their border detachments was attacked
And work continues on reopening the Goris-Vorotan and Shurnukh-Karmrakar sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway…
 Armenia PM: Azerbaijan has blocked road to strike at peace agenda put forward by us
According to Pashinyan, this action contradicts the agreements reached in 2020…
 Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh provide security for start of reservoir construction
"This facility is located near the line of contact [with Azerbaijan], in connection with which the presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is necessary," said a representative of the contingent…
 Newspaper: Russia, Azerbaijan armed forces clash in Armenia’s Syunik Province
However, there is no official information yet about it…
 Missing soldiers’ families spend night outside Armenia government building
They do not accept the results of DNA tests on the remains of the fallen servicemen…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos