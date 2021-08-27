Yerevan neighborhood resident declares hunger strike

YEREVAN. – Hayk Harutyunyan, a resident of a Yerevan district, has declared a hunger strike as a sign of protest against the illegal actions of the city hall.

In an interview with reporters, he said that the residents of this neighborhood demand documents from the city hall on the ownership of the high-rise building being constructed in their neighborhood, and a permit to build a high-rise building in order to go to court and protect the rights of these residents.

At the same time, they demand to stop the construction of this building until the end of the respective court proceedings.

Harutyunyan stressed that the construction of this building is carried out in the territory of a cultural and historical complex—that is, in a public space—which was unlawfully privatized more than 15 years ago

But Yerevan city hall does not submit the required documents, or is deceiving as some documents with old dates that did not exist before somehow appear; in particular, the construction permit for this high-rise building.

According to Hayk Harutyunyan, if the city hall had informed the residents about the issuance of the construction permit in time, they would not have started a protest, but would have immediately applied to the court.

As reported earlier, clashes had broken out recently between these residents and police regarding this matter, and several residents were injured as a result.