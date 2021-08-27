High-tech minister: Not single centimeter will be handed over from Armenia’s territory

YEREVAN. – That problem will still be recurrent until there is clarity. The Minister of High Technological Industry, Vahagn Khachatryan, told reporters this after Friday’s government Cabinet meeting, referring to the Azerbaijani military’s closure of some sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway of Armenia.

"The peace agenda does not mean being unprotected and does not mean giving up our territories; this is very clear. It is a state policy [of Armenia]. We will go to border delimitation, and we will not give up our territories. And if there will be other proposals besides the trilateral—for example, within the framework of the OSCE—, we are ready to do it. Nobody talks about giving up our territories (…). Not a single centimeter will be handed over from the territory of the Republic of Armenia," he said.

According to Khachatryan, Armenia has always had alternative roads.

"In general, we need to have all the alternative opportunities. Yes, we sincerely want the road to be [re]opened, and that road will be [re]opened," the minister said.

And reflecting on PM Nikol Pashinyan's statement on the positive signals coming from Turkey and responding to them with reciprocal positive signals, Khachatryan expressed hope that these signals are truly positive.

"I hope they are truly positive and will give an opportunity for future unblocking, peace dialogue in the general regional context," he stressed.