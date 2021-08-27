Digest: Azerbaijan tells Armenia their detachment attacked, PicsArt raises $130 million in financing

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 27.08.21:
- Border Troops of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) and border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service are holding talks with the Azerbaijani side on reopening the Goris-Vorotan and Shurnukh-Karmrakar sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway, which have been closed since Thursday.
The Azerbaijani State Border Service provided information to the Armenian side that one of their detachments had been attacked.
The NSS Border Troops are taking measures regarding this information provided by the Azerbaijani side.
- A group of relatives of the missing servicemen have spent last night in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.
Some of them have entered the building for a meeting.
Late last night, the families of the missing soldiers had gathered outside the main building of the Armenian government.
They do not accept the results of DNA tests on the remains of the fallen servicemen.
- The Armenian company Picsart has raised $ 130 million in development financing, Business Ware reports.
The new capital injection pushes the company's valuation towards the $1 billion mark.
According to PitchBook, the company's previous round of capital in 2019 was valued at nearly $ 600 million.
- The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Friday recorded a magnitude-3.3 earthquake in the country, at 2:29 am local time, 23 km west of Martuni city, and 10 km beneath the surface.
The tremor measured magnitude 4 to 5 at the epicenter, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the MES.
The seismic activity was felt in Martuni city of Gegharkunik Province, Abovyan city of Kotayk Province, and capital Yerevan.
- As of Friday morning, 522 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 240,261 in the country.
Also, 11 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,796 cases.
Meanwhile, a total of 59 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which 13 new cases of the coronavirus was confirmed, including young children.
At present, 24 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say five patients are in severe condition.