US man wins over $18m lotto jackpot on numbers he played for 30 years
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A 61-year-old US man has won $18.4 million from a lottery jackpot, Fox News reported.
The new multimillionaire from Roscommon County, Michigan, has chosen to remain anonymous, according to a Michigan Lottery press release.
"I have been playing this set of numbers since 1991 and have rarely missed a drawing," the lottery winner reportedly told the statewide gaming board.
The winner told Michigan Lottery that he toyed with the idea of "trying a new set of numbers" several times throughout his life but ultimately decided to keep playing the same set.
The player opted to claim his prize as a "one-time lump sum cash" payout and will reportedly receive around $11.7 million from the total jackpot.
"It still hasn’t sunk in that I won," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I am so glad I decided to stick with this set of numbers!"


 
