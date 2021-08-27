Dollar still going up in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.65 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 580.45 (up by AMD 0.02), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 676.83 (down by AMD 1.03), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.67 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 375.8, AMD 28,358.96 and AMD 15,730.29, respectively.