Armenia government to provide about $27m to Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Economics

According to the Armenian government's decision, 13.4 billion drams (approx. $27,141,400) will be allocated to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Finance of Armenia.

Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan noted—at Friday’s government Cabinet meeting—that 1.2 billion of this amount will be directed to the program of reimbursement for communal utility expenses of the Artsakh residents, and 12.2 billion drams will be allocated as an interstate loan.

Khachatryan recalled that this is the third similar government decision.

The aforesaid interstate loan shall be provided to the Artsakh government at an annual interest rate of 0.001%, and it has to be repaid by January 1, 2025.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
