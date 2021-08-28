News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 28
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Show news feed
US says it killed Islamic State militant in Afghanistan
US says it killed Islamic State militant in Afghanistan
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US military says it believes it has killed a planner for the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group in a drone strike in the east of the country, BBC News reported.

The suspected member of the IS-K group was targeted in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Captain Bill Urban of US Central Command said: "The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."

He described it as an "over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos