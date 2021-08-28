US says it killed Islamic State militant in Afghanistan

The US military says it believes it has killed a planner for the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group in a drone strike in the east of the country, BBC News reported.
The suspected member of the IS-K group was targeted in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.
Captain Bill Urban of US Central Command said: "The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."
He described it as an "over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation."