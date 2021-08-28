Armenia’s Pashinyan holds phone talk with Russia’s Putin

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the PM's office reported.
Topical issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict in the context of the implementation of the agreements provided by the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were discussed.
An agreement was reached to continue further contacts at various levels.