Newspaper: Another ‘genius idea’ radiates among Armenia pro-government MPs after recent parliament ‘battles’

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: After the parliamentary battles in recent days, another genius idea has radiated among the MPs of the ruling faction [in the National Assembly NA)]: to ban the MPs from taking their [smart]phones to the [NA] sessions’ hall.

As it is known, seconds after the situation in the hall became tense, the SPS [(State Protection Service)] bandits remove—by the order of the authorities—the reporters accredited in the NA from the [NA booth] booth, not allowing them to video record and cover the disorderly in the hall, and the opposition MPs do that work—by going livestream with their smartphones.

The authorities are thinking of new methods so that these disgraceful scenes do not reach the public.

The [ruling] CC [“Civil Contract” Faction] had an internal discussion, and decided that it would apply to the NA presidency with a proposal to adopt a new decision in this regard, whereby they will deprive the public of the last opportunity to see the reality.

However, the [parliamentary] opposition believes that such a decision will hardly be made, as it will cause a lot of noise, the authorities already do not digest the restrictions on the movement of reporters [the NA], and [NA speaker] Alen Simonyan recently promised to resolve the issue of the [NA] booth and to no longer remove reporters from there.