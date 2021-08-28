Newspaper: Local elections expected in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Local elections are expected in a number of RA communities, including large cities, in the fall.
These days we are receiving new information that the main opposition forces are considering such candidates to lead the proportional [representation electoral] list in certain communities that this fact considerably worries the authorities. That is why the ruling power is carrying out large-scale work at the places—in various directions.
In addition to looking for more acceptable candidates, on the other hand, they continue the attempts to get rid of unwanted community leaders and appoint "their own" acting officials in order to later conduct the elections in a course beneficial to them.
However, this type of pressure club—to put it mildly—does not work everywhere. There are also communities where the leaders are at least seemingly neutral, and it was not considered advisable to get rid of them so as not to make unnecessary noise. According to the information we have, various representatives of the authorities are trying to carry out "work" with these community leaders, and persuade [them] to collaborate with the authorities’ team during the [upcoming local] elections.